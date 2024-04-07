JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $65.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCBI. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.91.

TCBI stock opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average is $59.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $66.18.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $111,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,599.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $111,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,599.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $95,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,007.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $612,850. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

