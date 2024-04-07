JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Celanese (NYSE:CE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Celanese from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Celanese from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Celanese from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.22.

CE stock opened at $162.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $99.33 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,933.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at $7,879,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 155,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 36,701 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 39.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 14.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 131,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at $3,453,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

