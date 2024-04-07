Kava (KAVA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.03 Billion

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001376 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $23.08 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00069949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00024786 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00016084 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,629 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

