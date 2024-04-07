Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $230.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $160.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Coinbase Global from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.60.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Stock Down 3.5 %

COIN stock opened at $240.90 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 892.22 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.47 and a 200 day moving average of $144.89.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,223,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $2,826,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,223,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.30, for a total value of $3,985,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,264.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 742,995 shares of company stock valued at $116,023,946. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.