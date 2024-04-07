Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913,107 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kenvue by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Kenvue by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,413,040 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KVUE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,312,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,665,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

