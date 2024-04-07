Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Decreased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $96,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,750. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.