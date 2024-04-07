Knights Group (LON:KGH) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2024

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGHFree Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Knights Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Knights Group stock opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.37, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 126.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 109.64. The company has a market cap of £108.55 million, a PE ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 1.13. Knights Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139.76 ($1.75).

Knights Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a GBX 1.61 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Knights Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,636.36%.

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

