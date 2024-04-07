Komodo Market Cap Reaches $68.26 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $68.26 million and $4.78 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00069667 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00040226 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00018637 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,706,243 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.