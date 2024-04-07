Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNUT. Piper Sandler raised Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

In other Krispy Kreme news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $1,282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,936,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -63.64%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

