Larimar Therapeutics’ (LRMR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LRMR. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRMR

Larimar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Larimar Therapeutics

In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director James E. Flynn bought 4,290,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,499,992.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,151,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,763,288.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 18.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.