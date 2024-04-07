Lee Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LPHM) versus e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Lee Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LPHM – Get Free Report) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lee Pharmaceuticals and e.l.f. Beauty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lee Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A e.l.f. Beauty $578.84 million 15.48 $61.53 million $2.26 71.41

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Lee Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

92.4% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.0% of Lee Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lee Pharmaceuticals and e.l.f. Beauty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lee Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A e.l.f. Beauty 0 4 7 1 2.75

e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus price target of $186.58, suggesting a potential upside of 15.62%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than Lee Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Lee Pharmaceuticals and e.l.f. Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lee Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A e.l.f. Beauty 14.53% 28.98% 18.77%

Risk & Volatility

Lee Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 669.91, meaning that its stock price is 66,891% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.l.f. Beauty has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Lee Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lee Pharmaceuticals

Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc., through its subsidiary, RONN Motor Group, Inc., focuses on the design and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of all-electric, hydrogen-fuel cell, and zero-emission new energy vehicles (NEVs) in the United States, China, and internationally. It intends to offer hydrogen fuel cell NEVs, including sports cars, sedans, SUVs, trucks, and buses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

