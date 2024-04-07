Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives $6.37 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.37.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

Leslie’s Trading Down 3.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,987,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,429,000 after buying an additional 8,398,488 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,862,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,781,000 after buying an additional 6,346,377 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,115,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,876,000 after buying an additional 6,078,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,796,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,839,000 after buying an additional 4,670,608 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Read More

