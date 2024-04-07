LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

LightPath Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.51 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 845,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Featured Articles

