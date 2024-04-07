Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindsay from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LNN

Lindsay Stock Performance

Shares of LNN opened at $116.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $137.31.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Lindsay’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindsay

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,744,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter worth about $15,851,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 19.2% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 350,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,267,000 after buying an additional 56,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

(Get Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.