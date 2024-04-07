LM Funding America’s (LMFA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LM Funding America’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.28) EPS.

LM Funding America Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of LMFA stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. LM Funding America has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LM Funding America

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) by 995.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,392 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.17% of LM Funding America worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.

