Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.08. The stock had a trading volume of 169,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,343. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $108.86 and a 12 month high of $159.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.95.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

