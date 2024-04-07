Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of LOMA stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $796.13 million, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Research analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

