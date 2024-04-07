Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,633 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $15,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $356.87 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.93 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.75.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

