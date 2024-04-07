Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Luna Innovations Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $99.16 million, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.31. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of Luna Innovations

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 378.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,279 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,260,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 539,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 475.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 535,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 114.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 353,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 253.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 340,907 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

