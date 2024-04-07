M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDC. Evercore ISI lowered shares of M.D.C. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.40.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

