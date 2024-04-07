Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Acquires 1,079 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

View Our Latest Report on SLB

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SLB traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $55.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,994,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.