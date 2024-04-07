Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after buying an additional 54,184 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,642,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after buying an additional 9,327,755 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 69.2% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,250 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KMI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,826,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,088,186. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

