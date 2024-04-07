Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,445.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,445.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.96. 38,349,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,919,576. The firm has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.14, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.78. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

