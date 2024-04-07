Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $279,000 Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned 0.06% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS CSM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.82. The company had a trading volume of 955 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $473.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.10. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $71.32.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Company Profile

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

