Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Invests $254,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $2,408,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after purchasing an additional 964,640 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:NVO traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.86. 4,856,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579,770. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.63 and a 200 day moving average of $108.24. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.