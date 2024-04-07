Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases 756 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after buying an additional 3,232,628 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after buying an additional 2,624,661 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,032,000 after buying an additional 1,989,759 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after buying an additional 949,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after buying an additional 835,933 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,152. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.68.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

