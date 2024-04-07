Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases Shares of 10,800 Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 405,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zynex by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 384,548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Zynex by 12,968.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 311,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 308,787 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynex by 1,148.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 204,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zynex by 594.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 228,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 195,801 shares in the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 121,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,984. The stock has a market cap of $397.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.48. Zynex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Zynex had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ZYXI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zynex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

