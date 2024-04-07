Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 10,826 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,826 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,871,000 after acquiring an additional 256,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,735,000 after acquiring an additional 60,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

RTX Price Performance

RTX traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.69. 10,212,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,378,916. The company has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.54. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

