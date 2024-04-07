Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $31,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,866,000 after acquiring an additional 865,418 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.58.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.13. 2,682,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,674. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.23.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

