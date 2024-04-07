Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Stock Position Lifted by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,440 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.92% of Mativ worth $15,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mativ by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of MATV stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,004. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Mativ had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $452.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $48,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 312,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,010,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Featured Stories

