McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 1.6% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned 0.09% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $16,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MKC opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.62.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,376,400. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

