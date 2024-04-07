Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 2.6% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $27,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $197.15 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.