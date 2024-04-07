Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $24.45 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 2.3% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 42,268.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,161,000 after acquiring an additional 609,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Intuit by 61.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $690,244,000 after acquiring an additional 514,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $635.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $178.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $671.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $647.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.92.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.00.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $11,958,493 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

