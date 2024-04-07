Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $33.26 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Donaldson accounts for 3.2% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $33,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Donaldson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $1,374,637.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,553.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,804.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,553.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.5 %

DCI stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.56.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Donaldson

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.