Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $58.17 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Nordson comprises about 5.6% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned about 0.39% of Nordson worth $58,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $271.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $208.77 and a 52 week high of $278.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

