Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 1.9% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $19,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.20.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:APH opened at $117.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $119.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.84 and a 200 day moving average of $96.54. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

