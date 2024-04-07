Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 163 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $301.91 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.15.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total transaction of $3,878,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,866,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,651,865.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 913,175 shares of company stock valued at $262,199,146 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

