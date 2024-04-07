Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 400 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4,238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,284,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,490,000 after buying an additional 4,186,124 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $57.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average of $47.73. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

