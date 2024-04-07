Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Takes $296,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 40,746 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,093,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.85. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $54.47.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

