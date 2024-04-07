Means Investment CO. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCB. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 682.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 67,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 54,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,493,000 after purchasing an additional 54,429 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 47,245 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,727,000. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.71. 9,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,901. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $72.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.97.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

