Means Investment CO. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,060 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 1.4% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 892.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 913,175 shares of company stock valued at $262,199,146. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.97.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $7.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.91. 4,253,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,582. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $292.85 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

