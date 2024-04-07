Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 688 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,052 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 25th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.63.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.90. 136,439,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,880,752. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.19. The company has a market cap of $525.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

