Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.96. 38,349,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,919,576. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 255.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

