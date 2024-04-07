Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned about 0.13% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,945,000 after purchasing an additional 140,076,592 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,430,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after buying an additional 1,368,742 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,716,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,087,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHC traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,678. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

