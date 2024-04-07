Means Investment CO. Inc. Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 671.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $797.56. 685,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,315. The stock has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $808.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $748.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.71 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $5.10 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.00.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

