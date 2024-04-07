Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases 19,308 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 8.6% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $59,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

MGK stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.53. The company had a trading volume of 269,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,326. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.40. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $291.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

