Means Investment CO. Inc. Raises Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.75. 2,166,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.56.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

