Means Investment CO. Inc. Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,162 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2,332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after buying an additional 176,476 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 883.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 98,399 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 194,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 69,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

NIKE stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,631,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,295,793. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

