Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 4,289 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,763,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,266,024. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $103.24.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

