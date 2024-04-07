Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 4,417 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $59,209,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after buying an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 684.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 982,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,228,000 after purchasing an additional 605,551 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on STAG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 653,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,020. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.02.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.04%.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.